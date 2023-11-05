Why I Often Travel Out of Zamfara – Dauda Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has shed light on the reasons behind his frequent travels outside the state, emphasizing his commitment to sourcing financial and material support essential for lifting the state out of its daunting security and socioeconomic challenges.

Speaking to reporters from Farin Wata TV station in Gusau, the state capital, Governor Lawal detailed his efforts to rebuild trust with both foreign and local partners who had previously withdrawn aid from the state due to corruption concerns among public officials.

Governor Lawal expressed how his travels have paved the way for rekindling confidence in the state government, which, in turn, will enable the resumption of renovations and development projects aimed at bolstering education and healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Notably, foreign agencies have stepped forward, donating medical equipment and medications to revitalize the beleaguered healthcare sector in Zamfara. These contributions signal a positive development in addressing the healthcare challenges faced by the state.

Addressing the prevalent security challenges that have plagued the entire state, Governor Lawal highlighted the ongoing training of the Community Protection Guards recruited by the government. He assured that these guards, once trained, would be equipped and provided with the necessary logistics to carry out their roles effectively.

Governor Lawal voiced his concern over the pervasive corruption within the state and pledged to take decisive action to reduce it by exposing wrongdoers. He reassured the public that steps would be taken to recover embezzled public funds and hold offenders accountable. In a stern warning, the Governor cautioned public officials to refrain from engaging in corrupt practices, stressing that those found guilty would face removal from their positions.