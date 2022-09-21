Why I Missed Labour Party’s NWC meeting – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has apologised to the party after he missed its National Working Committee meeting.

The meeting was to deliberate on strategic issues before the commencement of electoral campaigns on September 28.

In a series of tweet on Wednesday, the former Anambra governor said he couldn’t make it to Abuja where the meeting held because of his worries about the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

He said, “The @NgLabour NWC, State Chairmen and Senatorial candidates, I apologise for not being with you physically. We had agreed that we needed to hold this strategy session before we commence the electoral campaigns in about a week.

“Due to the sympathy I have for ASUU and the strike that has kept our children out of school for the past seven months, I could not fly to Abuja.

“ASUU strike and the many other problems confronting Nigeria, must compel us to reassert or resolve to ensure that there is a leadership change in Nigeria come 2023. Even though the Labour Party is by far smaller than the other major parties, our party now carry the burden of salvaging Nigeria on her shoulders.

“My personal commitment to that Mission is total. I urge you to do what you can personally and collectively; to make all the necessary sacrifices to ensure that we win the 2023 general elections.

“We in LP are one family now; we will remain so during the campaign and after we win the elections. I assure you that no one will be left behind.”