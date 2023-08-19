Why I Hid My Wife, Kids From Social Media – Chinedu Ikedieze

Chinedu Ikedieze, the seasoned Nollywood actor known as Aki, has provided insight into why he keeps his family away from social media.

The 45-year-old performer stated that he refrains from showcasing his wife and children on social media in order to afford them a sense of “freedom.”

He shared this perspective during a recent interview conducted by the renowned media personality, Chude Jideonwo

He said, “I have children but I decided to put them aside because I’m the celebrity, they are not.

“I just want them to be free because the moment everybody gets to know them, it would affect them. And I don’t want that.

“So, I hide them even my wife apart from our wedding announcement that I made, so that she can go to market, do every other thing without much ardor.”