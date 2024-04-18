Why I Had Altercation With Ortom at PDP Meeting – Melaye

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has revealed why he had an altercation with the immediate past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

Both politicians had an altercation at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) North Central Zone leadership meeting.

In a terse statement, Melaye said the altercation occurred because he questioned Ortom’s presence at the meeting, which ought not to be because of his support for President Bola Tinubu prior to the 2023 presidential election.

He shared on X, “Why will Ortom attend a PDP meeting after declaring support for Tinubu in 2027. Hence, my altercation with him at the PDP North Central Zone leadership meeting.”

Concise News reported that Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, former governor of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, were part of a group called the PDP G5.

Prior to the 2023 elections, the group declared support for Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, who went ahead to win the election. Their action was against the interest of their party’s candidate in the election, Atiku Abubakar.