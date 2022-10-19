Why I Feel Sorry For Smalling – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has said he feels sorry for his defender Chris Smalling.

This is because he has not been called to represent England since 2017.

Mourinho wondered why Smalling gets snubbed by England coach Gareth Southgate despite playing at such a high level.

“If I were the coach of a national team, I would do anything to have someone like him at my disposal,” the Portuguese told reporters.

“I don’t think it’s a lack of respect to Gareth Southgate when I say that I feel very sorry for a player who’s playing at such a high level like Smalling and who won’t get the opportunity he deserves.”