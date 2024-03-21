Why I Exhume My Mother’s Body for Reburial – Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s music scene, has sparked controversy with his decision to exhume and rebury his mother’s body. The singer, renowned for his ‘Zazu’ hit track, addressed the public outcry in a viral video circulating on various platforms.

In the footage, Portable provided insight into his seemingly drastic action, asserting that the motive behind exhuming his mother’s remains was due to the sale of the land where she was initially interred.

He said, “I lost my mother at the age of 13. I exhumed her body and reburied her because they sold the land where she was initially buried.”