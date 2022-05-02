Why I Don’t Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition – Sam Amadi

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Sam Amadi, has revealed why he’s not in support of the Presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him, despite Tinubu being qualified to run, he finds his profile questionable.

He, however, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader is “perhaps the greatest politician in Nigeria today”.

“But I will not vote or support him. In my view, his profile is very questionable in many ways”, he wrote.

“If he is president, it may look to some people as the equivalent of Nigeria being ruled by a one-man mafia, some would say, a criminal gang.

“This is a very corrupt country, almost a criminal state. Yes, we don’t need saints (we won’t even find them).

“But we don’t need someone whose important biodata are allegedly falsified or subject to controversy.

“We don’t need as President in 2023 someone who is stupendously wealthy; and we think his wealth may have been taken from the public (proven or not).”