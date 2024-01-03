Why I Don’t Own a Car – Pere

Former Big Brother Naija reality show star, Pere Egbi, has said a car is not an investment which explains why he doesn’t own one.

This was as he berated those who squander their money on exotic cars/ According to the reality TV star, landed properties and businesses are assets but not cars.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Pere said, “Car no be investment. A house is an asset, a business is an asset. Using all your savings to buy cars is unnecessary.

“Right now, I don’t own a car. I used to drive a brand new lexus LS570 but I sold it because I needed to put the money into my film. It’s an investment. At the end of the day, I made more that from the film.”