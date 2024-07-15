Why I Don’t Have Houses Outside Nigeria – Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s industrialization as the reason he does not own houses abroad.

Speaking during a media event at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, Dangote shared that he previously owned a house in London, which he sold in 1996.

Dangote emphasized that his passion for developing Nigeria’s industrial sector drives his decision to maintain all his residences within the country.

He added that “the reason I don’t have a London or America house is solely because I wanted to focus on industrialization in Nigeria.

“I figured that if I had those houses, there will be one reason or the other for me to visit those places thereby causing distraction for me.

“I am very passionate about the Nigeria dream and apart from my Lagos house, I have another one in my home state Kano and a rented one in Abuja,” he revealed.

In her closing remarks, the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Fatima Dangote, commended Mr Dangote for never giving up on the Nigerian dream.

She added that “I have not seen anyone as hardworking as my father, sometimes I wonder how he never gives up.

“I wish we have a few more men like my father in Nigeria, the country will be a better place,” she said.