Why I Didn’t Confirm, Deny Dating Onyeka Onwenu – King Sunny Ade

Nigerian music legend King Sunny Ade (KSA) has finally addressed the longstanding rumours of a romantic relationship between him and the late iconic singer Onyeka Onwenu (MON).

During a recent condolence visit to Onwenu’s family, KSA shed light on the speculations that have surrounded their relationship for years.

Speaking candidly, KSA explained that the rumors were part of a strategic move to promote their hit song, “Wait for Me.” He revealed, “That was a gimmick we did. It was for the music. We wanted to launch ‘Wait for Me.’ Before, people used to think she was my girlfriend. Me and her have never said yes or no.”

KSA also paid heartfelt tributes to Onwenu, describing her as an extraordinary woman who offered invaluable advice and support throughout their professional relationship. “She’s someone who will sit down with you. She used to say, ‘Can I chip in for some advice?’ And the advice was always excellent,” he reminisced.