Why I Didn’t Conduct LG Elections In Anambra – Obi

The third-placed candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said litigations prevented him from conducting local government elections during his tenure as the governor of Anambra State.

Obi stated this when he visited Edo State on Monday to support the Labour Party ahead of the local government elections in the state in September.

The former governor, who shared on X, also stated that Nigerians do not need leaders with questionable or non-existing certificates.

He said, “My immense gratitude goes to the Edo Labour Party and the Obidient Family for the warm hospitality accorded to me and the Labour Party National Chairman, Barr Julius Abure, in Benin City, yesterday.

“I am also gratified by the opportunity to interact with our candidates, especially the youths and the people dedicated to a New Nigeria ahead of the Local Government Elections slated for September in the State.

“I revealed to them that, as the then Governor of Anambra State, I did not conduct local government elections, until my last year in office, because of the many litigations that came our way which prevented me from doing so.

“However, I ensured that all the funds meant for the development of the State at the local government level, were properly utilized especially in providing primary health care, basic education, and poverty alleviation for the people of the state.

“I urged all to go and verify this claim. I reminded our candidates that in the context of the brand of leadership a New Nigeria needs, they must remain competent, capable and have the much-needed integrity to deliver accountable governance to the people.

“Nigerians are tired of presumed leaders with questionable or non-existing credentials. LP candidates must be exemplary in this regard. In building the New Nigeria, we will focus on improving the three indices of human development; health, education, and pulling people out of poverty.

“These we will achieve at the grassroots/local government level by investing in primary healthcare, basic education and support for small businesses.

“By so doing, we will achieve an integrated development across the nation, through responsible governance at the local government level. It is POssible. -PO.”