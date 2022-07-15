Why I Chose Pastor Idahosa As Running Mate – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he chose Pastor Isaac Idahosa as his running mate because he was a true role to Nigerian youths.

He said he chose the clergyman from a list of 20 candidates who were all eminently qualified for the position.

According to Kwankwaso, in a statement by his media aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, on Thursday, Idahosa got the position because he saw in him a man of impeccable integrity with outstanding records.

The statement read: “Idahosa was selected because of his outstanding record, his impeccable integrity, his broad understanding of the Nigerian State and its contemporary challenges, his undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians, and his sincere believe that a New and Better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.

“A self-made achiever and a credible Nigerian, Bishop Idahosa is also selected because he represents the definition of a true role-model for the Nigerian Youth.”