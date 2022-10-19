Why I Cast My Daughter In Anikulapo Movie – Afolayan

Movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, has explained why his daughter, Eyiyemi Afolayan, played the role of Princess Omowunmi in his movie, Anikulapo.

According to him, the role required somebody beautiful and his daughter was definitely beautiful and natural at acting.

The movie was his daughter’s debut as an actress.

Afolayan said, “If you want to portray the role of a princess, I think there is no giving that the person has to be beautiful and she is beautiful.

“It felt good because I did not have to pay her, even though I was paying her directly or indirectly.”

When asked about her role as Princess Omowunmi in the movie, Eyiyemi said, “Omowunmi is very foolish because Saro never proposed love to her but she already started having ideas in her head. She is beautiful no doubt, but also gullible.”

A statement by Kunle Afolayan Productions, commenting on the debut of Eyiyemi and made available to The PUNCH said, “Train up a child in the way he should go so that when he is old he won’t depart from it. It is obvious that Kunle Afolayan takes it upon himself to imbibe valuable teachings in his children. Everyone attests to how respectful they are and humble regardless of their father’s societal status.

“Not only is Eyiyemi Afolayan a natural at acting, her father attests to the fact that she sings well too, just like her brother Diekoloreoluwa Afolayan – Kunle Afolayan’s second child and first son.”