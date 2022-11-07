Why I Can’t Abandon Wike – Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said he cannot abandoned his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

According to him, when herdsmen attacked his state, Wike was the first governor to condemn it.

He said the Rivers Governor had proven to be a dependable ally over time.

Ortom spoke at a banquet event to honour Wike and other governors which included Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi(Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

“When Benue was under siege, he donated N250million and he subsequently spent over N700million to support the State to tackle the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the unwarranted attacks,” Ortom said.

“He didn’t stop at that. He convinced Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom to also assist the State and he donated N200million to us.

“Is he not a worthy friend? He’s a worthy friend and we’re working together to liberate the country,” he added.

Ortom went on to state that the supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, were his enemies.

“I’m not going to support any Fulani man to continue to do injustice to my people unless my people tell me to do otherwise,” Ortom said.

In response, Wike thanked Ortom for the honour he had given to them.

Wike said, “People want to break us but they cannot, we are bonded; therefore, we cannot be separated.”