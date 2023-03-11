Entertainment

Why I Called EndSARS Protesters Children – Desmond Elliot

Anthony Adeniyi11 mins ago
1
Desmond Elliot
Desmond Elliot

Actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, has apologised for his comment during the EndSARS protests of 2020.

Speaking during plenary st the Lagos State House of Assembly, the actor had refered to some protesters as children.

The lawmaker, during his recent interview on TVC’s ‘Your View’, offered clarity on the matter, insisting he wasn’t referring to all youths on social media as children but those who were cursing Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

He said: “What I can say is, I think forgiveness is divine. I mean, no one owns it all. Something can be your truth, and to another person, it might not be. I do not think going back to bring out those sensitive moments would do anything.

“I think at the end of the day, I apologised, and I’m still apologising to those who must have misconstrued what I said. I said I was taken by emotions, but in the end, it still didn’t take away from the fact that the hatred was too much. The polity, the hatred is too much. We are all built on love. We can change things through love.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi11 mins ago
1

Related Articles

French Singer Marcel Amont Dies At 93

2 days ago

Actress Wumi Toriola Speaks On Sleeping With Colleague’s Husband

3 days ago

Why I’m Not Happy On My 76th Birthday – Pete Edochie

4 days ago
Banky W

Banky W Breaks Silence On Losing To Labour Party

4 days ago