Why I Always Wear Mask to Play Football – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has said he will always wear a mask on his face as long as he plays football.

The Napoli striker who is currently leading the Super Eagles at the AFCON in Ivory Coast said this as he recalled the delicate nature of an inuring that left him with a mask on.

According to him, the last game he played for Napoli against Cagliari reminded him of the need to always wear the mask.

Osimhen told Brilla FM, “I have to wear the mask for the rest of my career because I have screws that actually pass through my jaws and face. I still have them till now,” he said.

“The last match I played against Cagliari — when I headed the ball, I had blood on my face, and the goalkeeper also hit my face, and there was blood that was even with the mask on.

“So it is really dangerous for me to play without using the mask, of course.”