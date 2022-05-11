Why Halaand Working Under Guardiola Will Be Interesting – Bent

Former Tottenham striker, Darren Bent, has said Erling Haaland signing for Manchester City will be very interesting.

According to him, this is because manager Pep Guardiola doesn’t really love to play with strikers because of the way he sets his team.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent said: “It’ll be interesting to see the dynamic between him and Pep [Guardiola].

“When you look at Pep and centre-forwards, I know he had Lionel Messi, but the only one that he’s had and it’s worked is Lewandowski at Bayern.

“Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] at Barcelona and that didn’t quite work, he had David Villa at Barcelona but he put him out wide and even towards the end with [Sergio] Aguero he phased him out.

“So I’m not sure how Pep wants to work with a centre forward. This is not a centre forward who can work wide right and wide left, he is an out and out number nine.

“I think it gives City a huge advantage because you’re talking about a guy who scores goals every single time he steps onto a football pitch, but I’m really interested to see how Pep is going to use him.”