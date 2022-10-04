Why Everything Tinubu Does Turns To News – APC Member

A member of the All Progressives Congress, Ayo Oyalowo, has said the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the main factor in the coming presidential election.

He said this is why everything Tinubu does is always making the news.

Oyalowo made this known when he apprared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

“I said somewhere a few days ago that the issue of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the main issue in this election. So anything he does is news. Some people even went as far as photoshopping his bicycle riding.

“Asiwaju is the factor; he is the main factor in this election.

Apparently, people will say whatever they want to say, but we are aware the man needed a few days off because the pressure on him was a bit too much.

“He needed to rest because the campaign would be long; we have about four to five months of campaigning before the general election. So he needed to ensure that he was not worn out. He needed to take that breather.

“However, the Tweet proved that the man is healthy. They said he was in the hospital; some even said he had died. All manner of nonsense has been said about him”, he said.