Why Corps Members Yet To Receive June Allowance – NYSC

The Management of National Youth Service Corps has said that it is aware of worries and agitations by Corps Members over the delay in the payment of their June 2023 monthly allowance.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of Corps Members’ allowance since 27th of June, 2023, and remittances made same day to various banks accordingly.

The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement read in part, “In line with the above, NYSC Management is assiduously interfacing with the banks to fast track the payment of Corps Members’ June allowance without further delay.

“All Corps Members are enjoined to remain calm, law-abiding and dutiful in their respective places of national service as the Scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority.”