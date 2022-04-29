Why Chelsea Drew 1-1 Against Man United – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has lamented his side’s missed chances to win the clash with Manchester United on Thursday.

Both sides clashed at Old Trafford with Marcos Alonso opening the scoring.

Chelsea’s lead was however cut short as Cristiano Ronaldo finished brilliantly to secure a draw for United.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel said: “We were very dominant, found the spaces. We could have taken advantage.

“I felt we missed something in the last 16 yards of the field to finish it off earlier.”

This is as he blamed Timo Werber and Kai Havertz for not delivering top performance on the night.

“We lacked a bit of determination in the box to win the game,” he told the press after the game.

“I think the two [Werner and Havertz] did not reach their peak performance today and if they did we were now the winners,” the German said while given reasons for taking them off in the second half.

“That’s it but no need to point the fingers, we had enough chances to score today,” he said.