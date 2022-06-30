Why Buhari Doesn’t Want Nnamdi Kanu Released – Ohanaeze Chieftain

The National Vice Chairman of the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Damien Okeke Okene, has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari is interested in keeping the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in custody.

According to Okene, Buhari is aware that the South-East would continue to wallow in insecurity with Kanu behind bars.

He also said Buhari frowns at the idea of idolizing Kanu across the Southeast.

“If you assess the President’s comments and utterances before the court sitting, you will understand that he was not interested in releasing the young man because he knows that doing so will bring happiness to the people of the South-East, who are longing for his release.

“Although, the court has adjourned the matter, Buhari’s recent utterances in the build-up to the court sitting greatly influenced the decision of the court and the President knows that keeping Kanu means that the insecurity in the South-East will continue because the people see him as their idol and they want him released,” Okene said.