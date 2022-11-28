Why Buhari Can’t Wait To Leave Office – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to leave office in 2023.

Buhari had made his eagerness known when he received some senators and representatives at his Katsina residence during the Eidelkabir festivities this year.

Reacting, Adesina who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Sunday, said, “Those of us who have been with him since 2015 are also counting down, we can’t wait to leave.”

On why people want to get out of the presidency, Adesina said: “It’s a lot of responsibility and work, and may be little appreciation of the populace.

“So, by the time you are winding down, you can’t wait to go.

“It’s not a matter of Buhari hurrying out, it’s a matter of constitutional limitation, he has spent seven and a half years.”