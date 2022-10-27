Why Barcelona Crashed Out Of Champions League – Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has broken silence after his side crashed out of the champions league on Wednesday.

According to the former Spain international, Group C whu h had Inter Milan and Bayern Munich was tough for the club.

Barcelona now head to the Europa League after crashing out from the champions league group stage for the second consecutive time.

“We have to face the reality. I already said that we have to grow little by little and today there were good things.

“Today we did not compete on their level. In Munich we were better, but today we didn’t compete.

“Today Bayern was better. Just as we were better in Munich and we should have won, today they were better. The group was very complicated and everything happened to us in the Champions League,” Xavi said.