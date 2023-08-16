Why Atiku Visited Kwankwaso – Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, faulted the visit by former vice president Atiku Abubakar to the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Atiku and Kwankwaso both contested the 2023 presidential election which they lost to President Bola Tinubu.

However, Atiku, who came second in the contest, approached the presidential election petition tribunal to upturn the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the February 25 election.

With the judiciary preparing to issue its judgment, Adeyanju believes Atiku’s visit to the fourth-placed candidate, Kwankwaso, was on the grounds that a re-run might be ordered by the PEPT.

He shared on X, “That visit of Atiku to Kwankwaso was because some people are deceiving him that the court will declare for a rerun between him and Tinubu.”