Why Atiku Is Not In Rivers PDP Campaign Posters – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has stated why he removed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, from campaign posters in the state.

Recently launched campaign buses in the state were without photos of Atiku.

This is amidst the crisis rocking the party following Atiku’s emergence as presidential candidate of northern extraction.

Wike had called for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who had promised to vacate the position if a northerner emerged presidential candidate.

Speaking during the Inauguration if Rivers PDP campaign council, Wike said, “The presidential candidate entered my state and picked members of the presidential council without the contribution of the governor. They said they don’t need me to campaign for them.

“I have never seen how people would disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose enemies of the state without.”