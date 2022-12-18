Why Atiku Can Help Igbo Become President – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, cannot be a stepping stone to an Igbo presidency.

This was after Atiku made the claim during his presidential campaign in Anambra State last week.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode stated that Atiku could not be the one to lead Igbo into the presidency because he himself had been trying unsuccessful to become president for the last 30 years.

He wrote on Twitter, “Do the Igbo need you to become President? You have been trying to be President for over 30 years and you have not been able to make it and now you are saying you will be the stepping stone for someone else.

“Please gather your senses together and hear the following: when the time for an Igbo Presidency comes, no-one can stop it and they will not need a fading, weak, corrupt, deceitful, dishonorable, treacherous, anti-Southern religious bigot and ethnic hegemonist to be a stepping stone for them.”