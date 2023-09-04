Why Ade Herself Featured at Our Event – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reacted to the backlash that trailed to the speaking engagement of Adedamola Adewale, aka Ade Herself, at the NYSC Orientation lecture of August 31, 2023, in Lagos.

Adeherself’s appearance at the event left many questioning the EFCC’s wisdom in recruiting “a purported fraud suspect to educate the youths against cybercrime”.

In a statement on Monday, the anti-graft agency said the public’s concern was duly acknowledged.

“Unfortunately, most of the comments bordered on lack of information on the status of the case involving Miss Adewale.

“It is important to state that the fraud charges brought against the Influencer by the Commission had been determined. Indeed, her presence in the Commission is pursuant to the judgement of the court that ordered the Commission to tap her talent as an actress, skit maker and social media influencer in a programme of reformation to dissuade other youths from getting entangled in cybercrimes.

“Her engagement with the Commission is part of her non-custodial sentence,” the EFCC said.