Whitney: Chrisland School Student Died Of Electrocution – Lagos Govt

The Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice has received the Post Mortem report dated 1st of March, 2023, issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, in respect of Whitney Omodesola Adeniran who was until her demise, a student of Chrisland School, Opebi.

The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death to be Asphyxia and electrocution.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions has been instructed to issue Legal Advice on the matter immediately.

“We use this medium to commiserate with Whitney’s family, even as we reassure Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court,” Onigbanjo said in a statement in Thursday.