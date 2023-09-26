Whitemoney’s Management Responds to Betrayal Allegations

The management team representing Whitemoney, the evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has issued a response to his recent allegations of betrayal. Whitemoney had expressed his belief that he was betrayed by members of his team, attributing his eviction from the reality show to this perceived betrayal.

In his post-eviction interview, the reality star had voiced his concerns about being let down by his handlers during his time on the show.

Addressing these claims, Whitemoney’s management released an official statement on his Instagram page. In the statement, they categorically denied any involvement in selling the reality star’s votes or engaging in activities that could have diminished his chances of winning the competition.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to Whitemoney’s interview with Hero Daniels currently trending on social media.

“In the interview, Whitemoney expressed his hurt over some unfortunate incidents, which included the hacking of his account twice and sabotage by a few sly persons he entrusted with tasks.

“Please, this is to notify the general public that Whitemoney’s statement was totally taken out of context.”