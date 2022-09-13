Whatsapp Message: You’re A Liar, Fani-Kayode Slams Obi

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as a liar.

This was after Obi cited a Whatsapp message which he claimed emanated from a “Tinubu group”.

However, the message has been revealed to have emanated from a Facebook user who leans towards his support base.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode wrote, “Peter, you are nothing but a LIAR. The name of the individual whose whatssap message you publicised on your mendacious & childish video, which I have posted here, is Powell Glad Legbe who is not only an Igbo but also a racist, hate-filled reprobate & delusional delinquent who despises the Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani & Ijaw & who is close to you.

“That is why you covered his name and did not want it mentioned in your video.

You now lied & attempted to pass him off as a member of the Tinubu Support Group & a Yoruba man when you knew very well that this was not the case. Based on this alone it is clear that you are a very dangerous, deceitful and dishonest man who is brimming with mendacity and who is attempting to spark off a tribal war between the Igbo on the one hand and the Yoruba and rest of Nigeria on the other.

“That is what your video was trying to achieve & by God’s grace you shall fail.

You ended by saying that Tinubu is “not well” & that he is a sick man meanwhile you that sounds like an Egyptian eunuch when u talk is not only sick in the mind but also sick in body,spirit & soul.

“Your sickness has deluded you into thinking that you can be President when deep down you know that you do not have a hope in hell of winning even up to 10% of the vote in ANY state. I hereby warn you to mind what you say, act your age & stop attempting to create ethnic racial & religious divisions in our country lest we name you as a closet secessionist who is not fit to be considered as a patriot, a national figure or a serious presidential candidate & who hates anything or anyone that is not from your part of the country.

“The truth is that you do not represent the Igbo, you only represent your own stomach. You are shameless opportunist & a man that is filled with lies. Your agenda is not an Igbo one: it is a personal one for you & your inner circle& it is a rough, dark, dingy& slippery road that leads to nowhere. You know you cannot win so you want to provoke a second civil war and God forbid that should ever happen. I call on the Igbo leadership & elders to call this dangerously deluded, irresponsible & vainglorious man to order & to warn him to desist from provoking the entire nation into a confrontation with those he claims to represent.

“We want peace and unity in our country.

“We do not want a tribal war and neither should we be encouraging or provoking one with our words, actions and fanciful fables.”