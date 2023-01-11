What’s Bishop Kukah Cooking Again?

Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, was among Executive members of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) who visited President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Recall that at Christmas, the Bishop had given a homily that was unduly critical of the President, and which was filled with inexactitudes. I had responded via an article entitled; Kukah, Don’t Cook Me Nonsense.

When the Bishop came into the Council Chamber, venue of the visit, he pulled me, and started laughing, asking whether we should be fighting or greeting each other. We laughed heartily.

During group photographs, the President, never holding malice against anyone, shook hands with the Bishop, describing him as “most vigorous fighter.”

After it all, the Bishop invited me for a personal picture with him.

Bishop Kukah was cooking peace this time, and how refreshing it was.

By Femi Adesina