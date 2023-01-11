Opinion

What’s Bishop Kukah Cooking Again?

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
22
Kukah

Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, was among Executive members of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) who visited President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Recall that at Christmas, the Bishop had given a homily that was unduly critical of the President, and which was filled with inexactitudes. I had responded via an article entitled; Kukah, Don’t Cook Me Nonsense.

When the Bishop came into the Council Chamber, venue of the visit, he pulled me, and started laughing, asking whether we should be fighting or greeting each other. We laughed heartily.

During group photographs, the President, never holding malice against anyone, shook hands with the Bishop, describing him as “most vigorous fighter.”

After it all, the Bishop invited me for a personal picture with him.

Bishop Kukah was cooking peace this time, and how refreshing it was.

By Femi Adesina

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
22

Related Articles

Peter Obi, Tinubu

Letter To Obi Supporter: Why The Odds Favour Tinubu To Win February Election

2 days ago
NDLEA Boss Buba Marwa

Marwa Shows We Can All Do It

3 days ago
Obafemi Hamzat

11 Things You Should Consider In 2023 By Obafemi Hamzat

5 days ago
Tinubu

Why I Will Vote Tinubu By Tilde

7 days ago