What Transpired When Tinubu Met Emeka Anyaoku led The Patriots

President Bola Tinubu received the Patriots, a group of eminent Nigerians, on Friday in Abuja. He emphasized that his administration’s major priority is retooling the economy for sustainable growth and development.

The President also assured the group that their request to convene a national constituent assembly with the mandate to draft a new constitution would be reviewed.

President Tinubu made the promise when he received members of the group led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, at the State House on Friday.

Chief Anyaoku appealed to the President to send an executive bill to the National Assembly, proposing two measures:

”The convening of a national constituent assembly with the mandate to produce a draft people’s democratic constitution. On a non-political basis, the constituent assembly should be of directly elected individuals from the 36 states of the federation, possibly three individuals per state and one from the FCT.

”They should be assisted by seven constitutional lawyers, one drawn from each of the six geopolitical zones and the FCT. The deliberations of the constituent assembly should take into full account the 1960/63 constitutions, as well as the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference and indeed of the various national conferences that considered the Nigerian constitutions.”

Chief Anyaoku also said the Patriots requested legislation for a national plebiscite, on which the draft constitution emerging from the constituent assembly should be subjected.

”The draft constitution, produced by the constituent assembly, should be put to a national referendum, and if approved, should then be signed by the President as the genuine Nigerian people’s constitution,” he said.

Responding to these requests, the President expressed his respect for the Patriots and their contributions to national discourse.

”I have listened to you carefully, and this is not a group that I can ignore. This is a group of patriots reflecting the heart and aspirations of society. I thank all of you for being here.

”I have faced the challenge of this democracy inherited from your struggles. I must recognise the fact that these challenges are most required for good governance.

”We have no other choice, and I also believe it is most difficult to manage the twists and turns of democratic governance.

”I want to assure all of you that, as I listened to your two major requests on the path to a referendum, that should lead to constitutional measures that will fit our diversity and governance so that we avoid conflicts and break-ups.

”I believe in the unity of this country, and I want to assure you that whatever is necessary to put happiness and good governance in the hands of all Nigerians is what I would do,” the president said.

President Tinubu also noted that the clamour for constitutional reforms is a longstanding issue in national discourse.

He acknowledged the examples presented by the Patriots of pluralistic countries, such as Canada and India, which have maintained unity by addressing their diversity through their constitutions.

”The avoidance of chaos is necessary to build this country and move its aspirations forward for the benefit of all of us.

”I am currently preoccupied with economic reform. That is my first priority. Once this is in place, as soon as possible, I will look at other options, including constitutional review as you recommended and other options,” the President said.

President Tinubu also used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to Chief Rotimi Williams, SAN, the founding chairman of The Patriots, and Professor Ben Nwabueze, who succeeded him.

Describing both men and other members of The Patriot as strong believers in Nigeria, the President said the question on the minds of many Nigerians is: ”How will Nigeria be governed constitutionally, legitimately without unnecessary aches and pains of its diversity, and this needs to be addressed constitutionally so that we can build a nation that we can proudly hand over a banner without stain to our children,” the President said, quoting a line from the second stanza of the National Anthem.

President Tinubu told Chief Anyaoku that he would be invited again for a more detailed conversation on the Patriot’s submissions.

Chief Anyaoku said the Patriots organized a well-attended colloquium in March 2024, at which it was unanimously agreed that Nigeria needs a new people’s constitution.

Chief Anyaoku expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to lead the constitutional transformation, citing his personal record as one of the greatest champions of Nigeria’s struggle for democracy.