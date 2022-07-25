What To Know About Demolition Of Structures In Anambra

Towards achieving a clean, green, planned and sustainable cities, communities and markets, the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo has recently embarked on the demolition of landed properties across Onitsha and environs for: encroachment on the right of way, built along the waterways, breaching the state’s physical planning laws and lack of approval from the relevant agencies.

The Government which has onerous task of Town planning regulation had earlier served the occupiers of the illegal structures, the property owners and developers of the buildings, blocks of shop and shanties with demolition notices but they failed to comply. This was why the State Taskforce had to commence the demolition process.

If we must rescue our State, we must support the noble aggressive planning and enforcement of minimum best practices and standards for the ease of transport, reactional facilities, public conveniences and markets.

And we must also ensure a zero tolerance to the menace of erection of buildings in unauthorised locations, along waterways, traffic congestions and facilitating the erection of buildings within a Government reserved area.