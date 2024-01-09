News

What to Do to Religious Leaders Who Are Alive – Shehu Sani

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
27
Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has urged people to confront their religious leaders while they are alive.

He wrote on X, “If you have any issues against your Pastors or Alfas or Imams, please confront them with it when they are alive and not when they are gone and have no right of reply.”

Sani’s words come amid a BBC documentary that exposed sexual assault allegations against the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua.

SCOAN has, however, denied the allegation against the deceased just as the church disowned its alleged ex-members interviewed by the BBC.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
27

Related Articles

Grand Mufti of Ibadan, Abdulfatai Alaga, Dies at 80

5 hours ago
Wike

Every Nigerian Wants To Take Pictures With Me – Wike

5 hours ago

Customs, AfCFTA Secretariat Partner for Better Trade Initiative

5 hours ago
Alikoe Dangote

Dangote Reclaims Position as Africa’s Richest Man on Forbes

5 hours ago