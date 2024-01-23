What Tinubu Should Tell Blinken About Gaza – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has urged President Bola Tinubu to tell US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, that Nigeria is against Israel’s activities against Gaza.

Blinken is scheduled to visit Nigeria as part of his diplomatic trip to African countries this week.

In a post on X, Sani urged Tinubu to tell the top diplomat that Nigeria supports the call for an immediate ceasefire in the war against Gaza.

He shared, “WHEN the US Secretary of State,Blinken visits Nigeria,Our President should use the opportunity to tell him the following truths;THAT Nigeria is unambiguously opposed to the Israeli genocidal activities in Gaza and we want an immediate ceasefire and end to the occupation of the land of Palestine.THAT the US should end all arms restrictions against our country and support our war against Bandits,terrorists and kidnappers.

“THAT the US should end all sanctions against Mali,Burkina Faso,Niger Republic and other West African countries and support ECOWAS peaceful efforts to democratic transitions.THAT the US should pay reparations to Nigeria and other African and Caribbean countries for their centuries of trans Atlantic slave trade and exploitation.”