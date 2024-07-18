What Mbappe’s Mother Said About Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé’s mother Fayza Lamari has described Real Madrid as the biggest football club in the world.

Lamari made this known after the club unveiled her son following a successful medical test that earned him the right to wear the number 9 jersey for the Spanish giants.

Mbappe transfered from Paris St-Germaine this summer. Comparing PSG and Real Madrid, Lamari said the difference is clear.

“Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. On Tuesday, I felt the difference, for example, with PSG”.

“The Parc des Princes is extraordinary […] but when you arrive at Real Madrid, you feel the weight of the institution”, she told Le Parisien.