Sports

What Mbappe’s Mother Said About Real Madrid

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
68

Kylian Mbappé’s mother Fayza Lamari has described Real Madrid as the biggest football club in the world.

Lamari made this known after the club unveiled her son following a successful medical test that earned him the right to wear the number 9 jersey for the Spanish giants.

Mbappe transfered from Paris St-Germaine this summer. Comparing PSG and Real Madrid, Lamari said the difference is clear.

“Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. On Tuesday, I felt the difference, for example, with PSG”.

“The Parc des Princes is extraordinary […] but when you arrive at Real Madrid, you feel the weight of the institution”, she told Le Parisien.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
68

Related Articles

Paris Olympics

Central Paris Locks Down for Olympics as Athletes Arrive

3 hours ago
Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro to Join Man United in €50m Transfer

4 hours ago
Mason Greenwood

Greenwood Transfers to Olympique Marseille in €30m Deal

4 hours ago
Super Falcons

Super Falcons Lose Friendly to Canada

5 hours ago