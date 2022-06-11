What Lukaku Wants – Belgian Coach, Martinez

Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, has said Romelu Lukaku wants to be important for his team. This is amid controversy surrounding his stay at Chelsea.

Lukaku is currently linked with a move away from Chelsea after the first season of his return to the club was filled with struggles.

The Belgian international is expected to make a return to Inter Milan where he had a successful spell.

However, Martinez is confident that Lukaku will make the best call for his career, telling reporters: “He wants to be important and enjoy his football. I’m sure the decision in the summer will be the right one.

“In Belgium, we are quite relaxed with Romelu’s situation. I know it is a big topic, but at the moment he is trying to recover from the injury and that’s the only thing he has in his mind.

“If he stays at Chelsea it will be for the right reasons. If he’s moving away it will be because everyone agrees to it.

“Romelu is a player I know very well. I managed him at the club level (at Everton) at a very young age.

“He was 19 and had a very different position than he has now. Now he’s a player who is very mature and very clear what he wants.”