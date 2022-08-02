What I’ll Do If War Breaks Out In Nigeria – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said he will never abandon Nigeria even in the face of war.

He said while he was abroad, he had the opportunity to become a citizen of the United Kingdom but his love for Nigeria made him to reject getting such.

Obi said this while addressing members of the Peter Obi Support Group.

He said, “When I left the UK after residing there for over 10 years, I returned everything that belonged to them.

“I have a singular focus on Nigeria, and I do not think I need the citizenship or residence rights of any other country when I haven’t finished exploiting my nature-given rights and privileges as a Nigerian.

“If I am out of Nigeria today and there is a war in Nigeria, I will find a way to return to Nigeria because I will rather die in my country, Nigeria, than live free in another man’s country.”