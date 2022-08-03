What I’ll Do If Obidients Attack Me – Oshiomhole

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said he will go after supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter, Obi popularly known as Obidients, if they come after him.

Oshiomhole was speaking during an Arise TV interview on Wednesday where he was made aware that Obidients will attack him if he criticises their candidate.

“I will come after them,” said Oshiomhole a former governor of Edo State.

“This Obi-dients of disobidience time will tell. We now live in a world where we can have ten young men and women in one room, whether motivated or not motivated and they can churn out 1 million stories using different names. You need to find out that this whole thing is being done in one room. Time will tell.

“What has changed? My dear friend Obi, a former colleague was a vice presidential candidate, how come people massively disobeyed the ticket? What has changed now that you think they will be obedient?

“Slogans are nice, but real issues are probably nicer and I am looking forward to the campaign stage, where we have to address the issue of how, because too many of us in politics get away with so many things,” he said.