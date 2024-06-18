What I’ll Do If Another Government Dethroned Me – Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has clarified that he doesn’t care if another government decides to dethrone him again.

Sanusi made this known in a chat with Saturday Sun in Kano.

He said: “For me, even now that I am here, only God knows how long I will be here. I can die tomorrow. Another governor can come tomorrow and say that he has removed me, it doesn’t matter.”

He further stated that he only had problem with the previous government for tampering with the emirate in the state.

He added, “But I am happy if he does not touch the emirate. I am happy that I will not leave a history that it was during my time that these 1000 years of history was destroyed.

“So, I am grateful to this government, grateful to this Assembly that they have corrected that, that we have the emirate restored to what it was and Insha’Allah that when I die or when I leave, the person who inherits will inherit what we had. It’s about the system, not about me or about any individual,” he stated.