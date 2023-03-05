What I Learnt From 2023 Presidential Election – Comedian Seyi Law

Comedian Seyi Law has revealed what he learnt from the 2023 presidential election which was won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to the comedian, rhetorics about the election took different dimension and quickly moved away from what the candidates achieved in previous offices.

Seyi Law wrote, “This 2023 election has taught me a lot, and it will linger a long time in my mind. One is the use of the media to indirectly control the narrative and the mind of the electorates without letting much out until many cannot think for themselves.

“Many would think entertainment, most especially film in Nigeria, is still the imagination of some people’s mind, but we learn some day that it can be used as a tool for pushing an agenda and entertainers play their own roles as directed.

“I tried living through this period without offending anybody, but mehn, this is hard. King of boys na film sha. When I started seeing the campaigns moving from political achievements, policy reforms, and development to character assassination, my mind woke up, and self-awareness kicked in. Past events started playing back in my mind. I remembered the EndSars at the tollgate and how one of the musicians went on stage in a sleeveless top showing his muscles and did the Michael Jackson pose while the crowd chanted, P something and I was thinking to myself then, “are we here for a show or to make demands of the government.” Recent events showed me that some people played this game and many of us. The victims became puppets. I remembered the fuel subsidy protest where I was the only one who spoke differently, and I was told that is not what the people want to hear.

“No wahala, the self-righteous celebrities now feasted with APC, then in 2014, and those who remained with Jonathan were there because of their monetary gains, but I hit my chest boldly to say Jonathan never gave me a kobo, but I believed an economy growing at 7.1% shouldn’t be thrown away as I was hoping BVN and TSA would help fight corruption when fully implemented. Maybe I was wrong, sha.

“Tribalism is another thing that the election has brought to the forefront. Entertainers whom I have gone for shows in their states and would leave me in the hotel room when it is time to visit their government officials saying, “he is a Yoruba boy,” suddenly are detribalized. I laugh in pidgin English. The majority of them now find a man from their tribe whom they all once criticised a saint. The Lord is good all the time.

“Once I had a conversation with one of them, I mentioned my candidate’s achievements in Lagos and how some of them helped us in the entertainment, and his reply was, ” and so,” and I continued that he should tell me some of his candidate’s policies that transcended his state while I mentioned some of my candidate’s policies, but he said, “Leave this thing abeg.” How about religions’ impact? I can’t and will never respect some pastor’s ministries anymore, but I will respect their ages as a Yoruba boy. Anyway, time will tell on many things.

“This election is far from perfect, and that is not good. The violence, falsehood, rigging, and harassment are just bad. I absolutely condemn them. We should be long past this. I hope we will get it right soonest. Those who condone bullying online cried about bullying offline. Hmm

“Online and offline bullying have effects and must be condemned no matter who it favours. I am not good with writing much, but someday, I will speak about 2023 elections. For now, let me maintain peace with all men. Thanks.”