What Happened to Chidimma Adetshina is Unfortunate – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said the circumstances that led to the withdrawal of Chidimma Adetshina from the 2024 Miss South Africa is unfortunate.

Adetshina on Thursday announced her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa beauty pageant after her run was trailed by controversy.

She has been criticized by South Africans for having Nigerian roots, with many calling for her disqualification.

It was further discovered that her mother, reportedly a Nigerian woman, may have stolen the identity of a South African woman when she registered Adetshina at the hospital during childbirth.

The alleged discovery heightened calls for her disqualification from the pageantry.

In a statement on Instagram, Adetshina bowed to the pressure by announcing her exit from the event.

She said, “I would like to start off by thanking everyone who has stood beside me right from the start of my Miss South Africa journey. I’m really grateful for all the love and support I have been shown.

“Being part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey however, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and wellbeing of my family and I. With the support of the Miss South Africa Organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish my fellow finalists all of the best for the remainder of the competition. Whoever wears the crown represents us all.”

Reacting, Sani said no matter how long you stay in a foreign land, you will one day be remember of where you truly belong.

He shared on X, “No matter how you try to integrate and belong to another country other than your own, someday you will be reminded that you are a foreigner. The rise of the far right movement in Europe and America and the xenophobia in South Africa are cases in point. What happened to Chidimma in SA is unfortunate.”