What Femi Adesina Told Me When I Visited Villa – Kukah

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has revealed what Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, said him during their meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

On the Channels TV program Politics Today, Kukah was interviewed.

Recall that during his Christmas message to Buhari, Kukah criticized the President’s government for its alleged use of nepotism and said that the president had broken his commitments to Nigerians.

Reacting, Adesina criticised the bishop harshly, claiming Kukah had failed in his role as a moral leader.

Speaking on their meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Kukah said, “I always tell people that frankly I don’t worry about criticism because I consider myself as an academic. I never take offense when somebody doesn’t agree with me.

“Femi has got a job to do, he is actually being paid to do the job. I got my own job. But there is nothing personal about it. I read a lot of their criticisms; they don’t bother me because some of them are meant to move away from the things I had said.

“I read his statement; I didn’t think there is any reason for me to respond to what they have to say. And I remember the last time I was in the Villa, Femi said to me rather jokingly ‘Bishop you are always criticizing my government; so you have come today. I told him I was criticizing government before you came and I will criticize government when you are gone.”