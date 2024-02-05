Entertainment

What Davido Said After Losing Grammy Award to Tyla

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has broken silence after he lost the Grammy Awards’ Best African Music Performance award to Tyla of South Africa.

In a post on X, the singer congratulated the 22-year-old South African who also defeated fellow Nigerians, Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake; and Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

“Congratulations on your win @Tyllaaaaaaa! Big One for africa! Keep soaring!” he wrote.

In another post, the singer said, “I just want you to feel alright”

He posted again, “I love each and everyone of you !! We Dey game !! We will continue to deliver.”

Davido not only lost the Best African Music Performance award but also the Global Music Album and also the Global Music Performance categories.

This was the first time the singer would be getting nominated for the prestigious award.

