We’ve Lost a Great Man, Kwara Gov mMurns Justice Ahmad Belgore

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Ahmad Belgore (Image source: Kwara Govt)

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has expressed sadness at the death of the great jurist and patriot Justice Ahmad Olanrewaju Belgore (retired).

Belgore, who was until his recent retirement the presiding Justice of the Ilorin Division of the Court of Appeal, died on Tuesday night.

The Governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the entire Ilorin Emirate whose illustrious son the jurist was, to the bar and the bench, and to the Belgores who have lost a rare gem.

Justice Belgore was a legal giant and a foremost community leader who offered his shoulder for many to lean on, the Governor said.

Governor AbdulRazaq asked Allaah to forgive Justice Belgore his shortcomings, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus, and give fortitude to the Belgores and everyone who mourns him.

