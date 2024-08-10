West Ham Sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham United are set to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United in a deal valued at £15 million. The verbal agreement between the clubs marks a significant move for West Ham as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, is scheduled to undergo medical tests on Sunday, signaling the final steps in completing his transfer. The right-back’s departure from Manchester United comes as the club prepares to welcome Noussair Mazraoui as his replacement.

The defender, known for his exceptional tackling and defensive solidity, joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019. During his tenure at Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka made a significant impact, becoming a key part of United’s defensive setup.