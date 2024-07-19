West Ham Move for Kanté

West Ham United have initiated discussions with Al Ittihad regarding the potential transfer of N’Golo Kanté, marking him as their primary target for the current transfer window.

Direct negotiations have been conducted between the two clubs, as well as with Kanté’s representatives, indicating West Ham’s serious interest in securing the French midfielder’s services. However, Al Ittihad have made their stance clear: they have no intention of selling Kanté, whom they regard as a key player and a top professional within their squad.

Kanté, who made his name in the Premier League with Leicester City and Chelsea, continued his trade with the Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.