Sports

West Ham Move for Kanté

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
36

West Ham United have initiated discussions with Al Ittihad regarding the potential transfer of N’Golo Kanté, marking him as their primary target for the current transfer window.

Direct negotiations have been conducted between the two clubs, as well as with Kanté’s representatives, indicating West Ham’s serious interest in securing the French midfielder’s services. However, Al Ittihad have made their stance clear: they have no intention of selling Kanté, whom they regard as a key player and a top professional within their squad.

Kanté, who made his name in the Premier League with Leicester City and Chelsea, continued his trade with the Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
36

Related Articles

Morata Signs for AC Milan Milan

1 hour ago
Osimhen, Napoli

Osimhen Agrees to Join PSG

2 hours ago

Man United Agree Terms with Manuel Ugarte

2 hours ago
Paris Olympics

Central Paris Locks Down for Olympics as Athletes Arrive

1 day ago