West Ham Appoints Julen Lopetegui as New Head Coach

West Ham United has named Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new head coach, succeeding David Moyes. The club made the announcement on Thursday, confirming that Lopetegui has signed a two-year contract with the option for an additional season.

Lopetegui, 57, brings a wealth of experience to the Hammers. He most recently managed Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2022-23 season. His coaching career is marked by notable tenures with prominent teams, including the Spain national team, FC Porto, Real Madrid, and Sevilla FC. His time at Sevilla was particularly successful, highlighted by winning the Europa League in 2020.

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big club,” Lopetegui said in a statement. “We will try to put our stamp on the club.

“I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this — to compete. We are very ambitious about this.

“Julen lives and breathes football,” the club’s technical director Tim Steidten said. “He thinks deeply about the game, he is tactically astute and he has shown he can adapt to work in different leagues, in different countries, with national teams, and in each situation he has shown his outstanding qualities.

“Julen is highly experienced in the way we will now work at West Ham United and I am looking forward to working with him to grow a successful future for the club.”