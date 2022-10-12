Sports

We’re Surprised, Says Ramos On Mbappe Wanting Out Of PSG

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
Sergio Ramos

Paris St-Germain defender, Sergio Ramos, has said the news that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club came as a surprise to him.

According to the former Real Madrid man, Mbappe is happy at the club and that there is no reason for the French international to want to leave.

This is as he revealed that the team was surprised by the news making the rounds about the star player.

“The only thing I can tell you is that I am friends with Kylian; he is very happy here,” the Spaniard told Canal+.

“I don’t believe in rumours, we are focused on our work, we don’t read the newspapers.”

He added when speaking to ESPN: “The news around us even surprises us sometimes. I hope he will be here for many years.”

