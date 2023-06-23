We’re Ready To Welcome Wike – APC Chieftain

Chief Tony Okocha, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, expressed the party’s openness to welcoming the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, should he decide to defect to the ruling party.

These statements come amidst ongoing speculation regarding Wike’s potential departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite his efforts to support President Bola Tinubu during the presidential election held on February 25.

There have been suggestions that Wike and his loyalists within the opposition party have been actively seeking ministerial positions within Tinubu’s government.

Confirming his willingness to serve if appointed by President Tinubu, the former governor has indicated his readiness to contribute to the administration if given the opportunity.

During a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Tony Okocha, a former Chief of Staff at the Rivers State Government House, acknowledged Wike’s right to join any political party he chooses.

“In the leadership of the Tinubu family in Rivers State, we are at peace 100 per cent with His Excellency, Barr Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State as our leader”, he added.